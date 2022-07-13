DuBOIS — In honor of the late Bernard “Bernie” Pitrone’s birthday, a fundraiser throughout the month of July will raise funds for a cause that was very close to his heart.
A decorated man in the DuBois community, Pitrone died unexpectedly on June 13, leaving behind his wife, Susan, and children — Gionna, Vince and Nick — as well as many friends and supporters in the area.
A good friend of Gionna’s, and also owner of Queen of Tarts in DuBois, Lauren Johnson immediately wanted to do something kind for the family.
“The news of her dad passing so suddenly was devastating, and just shocking to so many people in the community,” she said.
When she was asked to make carrot cake cookies — Bernie’s favorite — for the Pitrone family to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, July 13, Johnson said she set out testing a few different recipes, coming up with the idea to launch “The Bernie” cookie. Per the family, a portion of the cookie sales will be donated to the DuBois Central Catholic Alumni Association.
“It all started with a little shoe box,” said Gionna, where her father kept everything about his high school class at DCC, eventually growing into a much bigger passion.
Bernie, an area native and 1977 graduate of DuBois Central Christian High School, was part of the group that started this organization, said Susan, which honors a school alumni every year, as well as holds events like reunions, golf outings, a mentorship program and awards a scholarship to a DCC student each year.
Knowing his clients by name, Bernie owned and operated The Medicine Shoppe in DuBois throughout his longtime career as a pharmacist.
He served in many civic clubs and on several boards of local organizations throughout his life, including the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, DuBois Jaycees, DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Parkside Community Center, Pentz Run Youth Services, Knights of Columbus, DuBois YMCA, the DuBois Central Christian High School board, among many others. He was also very active at St. Catherine’s Church, said Gionna and Susan.
“He didn’t do anything half way,” said Gionna. “When he was in, he was all in. He loved and cared about the community and making things better.”
An avid sports fan, Bernie was a social butterfly, said Susan, always saying something funny and throwing in clever “puns” whenever he could.
“You just couldn’t be mad at him,” she said. “He was an all-around great guy.”
He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1993, but never let that stop him in living life to the fullest and making a difference.
“He never complained, and he never stopped giving,” said Susan.
Crazy about carrot cake — a recipe that stemmed from Bernie’s grandmother — the Queen of Tarts carrot cookie is “just perfect,” said his family.
“We’re just honored and so grateful for Lauren’s efforts in helping to keep the association strong, and to keep Bernie’s memory alive,” said Susan and Gionna.
The Pitrones noted that the family is just getting started, and has future endeavors in mind to honor Bernie’s memory and legacy.
The Queen of Tarts fundraiser for the DCC Alumni Association will begin today, July 13 — what would’ve been Bernie’s 63rd birthday — and last through July 31. One dollar from each carrot cake cookie “The Bernie” will be donated to the association.
“I didn’t know Bernie well, but I do know that he was an integral and beloved member of the community who gave back in so many ways, so giving back in his honor seemed like a fitting way to celebrate his life on his birthday,” said Johnson.
Cookies can be pre-ordered online at www.queenoftartsbakery.com. Walk-in hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. at 2 West Park Ave., Suite 2, in DuBois. Visit Queen of Tarts on Facebook.