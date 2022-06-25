BENEZETTE — The Bugling Bull, a new gift shop added to the landscape of elk country, is gearing up for its official grand opening July 2.
Matt Castle and Brian Kunes, co-owners of the Benezette Hotel, have taken another step in investing in the Benezette community by opening the gift shop, the hotel’s sister business across the street, said Carla Wehler, a friend of theirs with much experience in retail.
Originally, this property was purchased for additional Benezette Hotel parking, she said.
“When further inspection of the location and structure was done, it was determined that there needed to be something done to preserve the building and create an additional business for Benezette. The logical solution was a gift shop,” Wehler said.
The shop held a soft opening on Memorial Day weekend. It was exciting to receive great feedback from both residents and people visiting elk country, she said.
“The goal was to create a year-round shop that serves not only those visiting the area, but additionally, an asset to those that live in our community and need an additional place to shop for gifts and home products,” said Wehler.
The Bugling Bull carries several unique items, like homemade fudge by “The Fudge Shack” with changing flavors, handmade candles and soaps, home gift items, Benezette Hotel apparel, decor, jewelry, clothing and more, she said.
“More inventory will be added in the coming weeks as it arrives,” Wehler added.
Castle and Kunes noted that Benezette contractor Eric Sidelinger was instrumental in the gift shop coming to fruition.
“(He) was able to make our dreams a reality with the renovation of this building that has been a part of the Benezette landscape for decades,” they said.
There will be a ribbon cutting for The Bugling Bull on Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m.
The gift shop’s hours are from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit The Bugling Bull on Facebook or call 814-787-6035 for more information.