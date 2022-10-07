BENEZETTE — Alongside the leaves turning bright autumn colors on the trees in Benezette comes the excitement and sightings of the elk herd’s rut season.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said the area receives the most visitors each year nearing the end of September through about mid-October. The rut season peak, he said, is the last 10 days of September.
Those visiting the area can expect to see and hear bugling and fighting bulls, who are doing so to establish dominance and breeding rights to the female elk. After going into heat, female cows only remain so for 24 hours, and will go back into heat 21 days later if they are not bred, explained Porkolab.
“This exemplifies why the bulls are so active during this time,” he said.
Bulls will exhibit behaviors like raking their antlers in the mud, wallowing in moist areas, bugling and more to gain the female cow’s attention.
“There are many cool behaviors that people like to see during the rut,” said Porkolab, such as sparring, herding and chasing.
There is a 250 day gestation period for the elk, so the majority of calves are born at the beginning of June.
The months of September and October bring in around 300,000 visitors each year, which is more in those two months than the other 10 months combined, said Porkolab.
There have been weekends where the Elk Country Visitor Center is over its capacity already, he noted. Lodging and campsites are also typically full long before rut season arrives.
Another huge draw tends to be the horse-drawn wagon rides through elk country, where riders have a front-row view of rut season action.
KECA and ECVC staff ask that those visiting the area this time of year be patient, respectful and kind, and to be aware of crowds, lines and traffic that will be present in Benezette.
Rut season also holds tremendous economic benefit for businesses in elk country. Without it, Porkolab says, some wouldn’t survive year round. Visitors tend to visit local restaurants, gift shops, wineries and more while they are in the area for elk viewing.
Similarly to other times of year, those viewing the elk are encouraged to keep their distance. But during the rut, a bull’s testosterone level are 300 times the norm, making them much more unpredictable. People are also advised to be respectful of private property.
The feedback that comes from rut season visitors tends to be extremely positive.
“People who have never experienced elk viewing are so in awe when they see these magnificent, huge creatures, and hear them for the first time,” Porkolab said. “A lot of them come each year during the rut because of these exciting behaviors. It’s what keeps people coming back.”
The leaves are also becoming more vivid now, which makes elk country that much more ascetically pleasing.
The best times to view the elk are in the early morning, the first couple hours of daylight, and in the evening, Porkolab noted.