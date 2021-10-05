ST. MARYS — The comedy “Jack of Diamonds,” performed by The Footlighters of Elk County, will premiere at the St. Marys Moose Lodge this Thursday, Oct. 7.
The show, which is being referred to as a “hilarious, geriatric comedy,” will be held Oct. 7-9, as well as Oct. 14-16, at the Moose Lodge. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Director Mike Ames has directed quite a few Footlighters productions throughout the past 25 years.
“We were looking for a comedy that could include actors from a wide variety of ages who were interested in being involved with one of our productions,” he said. “We generally find that our audiences really enjoy a comedy that gives them a chance to put life’s problems away for a while, and have a night out full of laughs.”
This play was written by Marcia Kash and Douglas Hughes, the authors of “Too Many Cooks,” said Ames, which was staged at Aiello’s Cafe in Ridgway years ago.
“We had a great time playing the characters in that script and had a successful production. A lot of times we like to go back to a play written by authors we have had good experiences with in the past,” he said.
Ames is also playing the character of Jack Newman in this show, he noted.
“Trying to act and direct is always a bit of a challenge, so even though I have the title of director, it is really a collaborative effort with the whole cast pitching in with their experience and ideas,” he said.
Newman is a former jeweler, Ames said, who is buying and selling diamonds through television ads.
In short, Ames said Newman’s character lives in a retirement home with fellow residents, and the man whom they’ve entrusted with their life savings is arrested for conducting a Ponzi scheme. Ultimately, several millions of dollars in diamonds is unexpectedly delivered to them.
“Pandemonium ensues as the four retirees try to find a way to exact their revenge, recoup their losses, and keep the authorities from discovering their plans,” said Ames.
The play was actually planned and cast to be performed in March and April 2020, Ames said, but the pandemic put a halt to that.
“The Footlighters, along with a lot of other theaters, were forced to put their productions on hold due to COVID-19,” he said.
The cast was excited to perform on stage again, said Ames.
It’s a challenge for traveling theater groups to find venues large enough, he said. Working with Jeff and Paula Lechner and the rest of the Moose staff has offered much support and enthusiasm for the show.
“As always, it is an awesome thing to experience getting to work with a cast and a crew of people who are dedicated to making theater happen. These people are not just actors to say lines with, they are friends that I have gotten to know and respect over the years,” said Ames.
Attending the show is also a way to support the actors and actresses, as well as the Moose Lodge, he said.
“I’m proud of the work The Footlighters do for the community, and their efforts to keep live theater going in our little part of the world.”
Tickets are available at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Cliffe’s in Ridgway, The Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg and at www.eventbrite.com.
Ames noted that the group is encouraging people to support Elk County restaurants by eating dinner there prior to the show.