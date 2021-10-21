PENFIELD — Camp Mountain Run is hosting a haunted Halloween attraction in Clearfield County known as “The Haunt.”
The Haunt will be open the last two Fridays and Saturdays in October — Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30, from 7-10:30 p.m.
The idea for this haunted house started five years ago, said spokesperson Danielle Knarr.
“The plan was to have a fundraiser at Camp Mountain Run to help pay for improvements and supplies not covered by the summer camp budget,” she said.
CMR is a Scout camp owned by the Bucktail Council BSA (Boy Scouts of America).
Each year, The Haunt has only grown, she said.
“Last year, approximately 1,000 people attended the haunted house over three weekends,” she said.
Camp Mountain Run is located at 4980 Mountain Run Road in Penfield.
The Haunt features all-volunteer actors, Knarr noted.
“Most are Scouts who donate their time to help make the haunted house a fun time for all ages,” she said. “We have approximately 30 volunteers each night.”
There are 10 rooms, each featuring a theme from jail to clowns and a mini corn maze, with the themes changing from year to year, said Knarr.
“An escape room has also been added and has been a huge success,” she noted.
When The Haunt was initiated, Knarr said there was not a local haunted house in the DuBois/Penfield area.
“We wanted to make a fun and unique experience for everyone,” she said.
The haunted house helps CMR pay for several things, including improvements in camp buildings, facilities and properties, as well as new projects and equipment, Knarr said.
CMP also hosts a six-week Scout camp each summer, which welcomes more than 600 Scouts and adult leaders, Knarr added.
Admission is $10, and there are also “large group” rates. A concession stand is available.
For more information, contact Bucktail Council at 814-371-5650 or visit www.bucktail.org.