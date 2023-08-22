ST. MARYS — The Proctor House at 128 N. Michael St. in St. Marys is committed to helping women feel empowered, confident and supported through the several services and resources it offers on a regular basis.
Founder Cassie Wonderling is also the seasoned photographer and owner behind Captured by Cassie. She offers wedding coordination, photography, and boudoir shoots.
The Proctor House is many things combined all into one. On the weekends, it’s a “one-stop hub” for all of a bride’s wedding needs, including a hair and makeup salon for brides and their bridal party, and “a gorgeous getting-ready venue” for bridal parties. There is also an Airbnb where brides and bridesmaids can stay the night before.
“Then, the bride and groom can come back to our honeymoon suite after the wedding,” she said.
Alongside wedding coordination, photography and videography, the business also offers graphic design services like “save-the-dates,” wedding invitations, table numbers, seating charts and other stationary, she said.
During the week, The Proctor House serves as a women’s self-care center, offering a hair salon, boutique and many classes on topics like hairstyling, breastfeeding, makeup and postpartum mental health.
Wonderling said that like many women, she, too, struggled with postpartum depression and felt very alone at the time.
“The lack of resources made it harder for me to reach out for help,” she said.
The Proctor House is a full-fledged team effort, said Wonderling, with Sophie Brouse of Revived by Sophie offering the hair salon, Anna Mattivi with Anna Mattivi Photography photographing with Wonderling for weddings, and Caylene Genevro with Wilhollow Design Co. doing videography and wedding stationary needs.
The business has been taking clients since January of this year, but held its grand opening event July 12.
“We have had an amazing response so far,” Wonderling said, noting that they already have several weddings booked for 2024, and average about seven people per class.
Helping other women feel beautiful and providing the support they need is very important to Wonderling.
“I had a lot of trouble with self confidence growing up,” she said.
After losing more than 150 pounds, she decided to book a boudoir photo shoot in Pittsburgh to try and instill some confidence in herself.
“The shoot changed the way I perceived myself. I knew I needed to bring something like that to the area. I wanted to help women find confidence in themselves and the resources to do so.”
Boudoir photography, which captures intimate and sensual images of a person in a private setting, can be a transformative and powerful experience for women of all shapes and sizes.
After seeing how beautiful the Victorian-era North Michael Street building was, Wonderling said the ideas just began to grow from there.
She was sure to note her teammates who all contributed help and ideas to make this dream come to fruition –Whitney Taylor, Brouse, Mattivi and Genevro, as well as Aaron Bleggi, who she rents the building from.
“His team did extensive renovations on the house, and I wouldn’t be able to do this without him,” she said.
The building’s interior is visually appealing, with high ceilings and windows, original woodwork and some modern decor throughout.
As far as the future goes, Wonderling said they plan to continue to expand their services and variety of classes offered. She mentioned offering botox services in the downstairs room of the building, as well as “mommy-and-me makeup and hairstyling,” substance abuse support, “plant and sip” and baby-led weaning classes.
Breastfeeding classes with Physician Assistant and Certified Lactation Consultant Karley Goetz will be held at The Proctor House now through November.
- Beginners: Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
- Advanced: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Those interested are welcome to pre-register or just walk in.
For more information, call 814-389-5205. Follow The Proctor House on Facebook for updates.