PITTSBURGH — The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s LIGHT Project (Leading Individuals Gracefully out of Human Trafficking) is committed to serving people who have previously been or are currently a victim of human trafficking. The LIGHT Project is seeking to increase awareness this January during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The community is invited to a free screening of The Salvation Army’s Emmy award-winning documentary “HOPE: Stories of Survival” on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will begin at 6 p.m., at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville, followed by a panel discussion.
Light fare will be provided along with a cash bar. The event is free, but space is limited. Visit give.salvationarmy.org/HopeScreening to secure your spot.
The Salvation Army would like to thank sponsor Cozza Law Group Pittsburgh for making this awareness event possible.
“Our goal is to help shed light on this issue that is happening here at home, in our own backyard,” said Lauren Fair, divisional director of Social Services for the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania. “We invite the community to come learn about the work we do every day to combat human trafficking. We can all be part of the solution by learning to identify warning signs and knowing the resources available to survivors.”
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Jan. 11. Community members are invited to participate in #WearBlueDay and tag The Salvation Army’s LIGHT Project on Facebook and Instagram.
Currently, The Salvation Army has 49 anti-human trafficking programs nationwide. The LIGHT Project serves those who are currently residing within The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s 28-county service area. In the last fiscal year, 23 sex trafficking survivors and 18 survivors of labor trafficking were served through this initiative.
The LIGHT Project provides comprehensive case management for survivors which includes emergency response, crisis intervention, transportation, legal/court advocacy and transitional housing. The LIGHT Project also seeks to raise awareness through education and intervention training for the community and stakeholders.
Visit salvationarmywpa.org/givehope to make a donation.