DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.