DuBOIS – The Salvation Army DuBois Worship and Service Center held its annual Back-to-School Bash in August. For the fifth year in a row, this event was designed as a shopping experience where children are given a shopping list based on their grade, then they are paired up with a volunteer to pick out the supplies they need for the new school year at no cost to their families.
“We like this method of doing this event because of the excitement that comes with back-to-school shopping,” Captain Brianne Spooner, commanding officer of The Salvation Army DuBois Worship and Service Center, said. “We usually have a few tables with some extra things and the children are excited to pick out some special items as well.”
Spooner said this year The Salvation Army started a new program supplying coupons for Jeff Tech students to be able to pick out a specific item to help students with their chosen trade. Spooner said parents were excited for this opportunity. It will make a positive impact in the new year for students to have this individualized need fulfilled to help them learn one of the various trades Jeff Tech has to offer.
More than 120 children came to the bash, and The Salvation Army continues to help additional families. More than 220 meals were served and a prayer team, led by Senior Salvation Army Soldier Debbie Peterson, prayed with 17 families who attended the bash. This event was made possible thanks to the generosity of community members and support from The Salvation Army’s local congregation, DuBois Lakeside Church and members of the DuBois Shalom Circle.
A recent National Retail Federation report forecasts that consumers will likely spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items this year, up from the record amount of $864 in 2022. For kids preparing for the 2023-24 school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. The Salvation Army runs various back-to-school campaigns each summer to ensure children have the resources they need to take full advantage of the educational opportunities offered to them.
A donation of $25 can help provide a backpack, pocket folders, notebooks, crayons, markers, pencils and sharpeners, pens, filler paper, scissors, glue sticks and so much more. If you wish to support students in need in your area, donations can be made online. By choosing the monthly option, you ensure children have the necessary tools, resources and opportunities to excel academically and reach their full potential all year long.
