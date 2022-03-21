ST. MARYS — An event coming to St. Marys Area High School on March 26 will remind anyone facing a challenge that their story isn’t over.
“The Story Tour,” hosted by Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc., will feature several speakers from across the country, including former drug addict and suicide survivor Pastor Travis Habbershon, as well as hope-filled music by the Allan Scott Band.
Allan Scott is also a former drug addict and alcoholic, known for sharing his story of hope and freedom through God, according to www.allanscottmusic.com.
Organizer Janice Schatz said this event, a night of hope and healing, is for anyone who may be hurting, whether it’s someone overcoming addiction or a family member of an addict, a person facing depression or health issues, etc.
The tour will feature an entire evening of people sharing their faith-based stories, said Schatz, including those who have been at rock bottom, and how God helped them overcome battles they have faced.
Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to glorifying God “by carrying the life-changing Gospel of Jesus Christ outside the walls of the church and into the streets to reach the lost, broken and unsaved,” its Facebook page says.
Schatz said that many, many people have some sort of connection to addiction, including herself.
“The big message is that God loves you, and he can help you overcome anything,” she said.
The high-energy Allan Scott Band is based out of the State College area, Schatz said.
These are life-changing and inspiring stories that people need to hear, she noted.
The Story Tour will also present local resources and information, such as CenClear, Christian Counseling, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) and drug and alcohol counseling service providers.
Events like this are important, too, for people looking to get out and do something social while staying sober, Schatz added.
VIP doors open at 5:30 p.m., and general admission, 6 p.m. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at www.thestorytour.org. For more information, also visit The Story Tour and Gather on the Grass Worship on Facebook, or call 814-335-1177.