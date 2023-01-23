BROOKVILLE — The Watershed Journal Literary Group is proud to partner with Masterclass, an streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best in everything — from writing with Malcolm Gladwell to diplomacy with Madeleine Albright.
Through a recent grant, The Watershed Journal can now offer up to 50 free annual memberships to the entire MasterClass platform for one year. Grant recipients will have unlimited access to online classes taught by the best in arts and entertainment, writing, business, food, home and lifestyle, music, sports and gaming, and more.
Last year, The Watershed Journal applied for and received this grant. They were thrilled to provide these high quality educational resources to writers, artists, photographers, educators, and creatives in our community. Many of these recipients took advantage of informational sessions at Watershed Books to learn more about how to use Masterclass and what features were available.
This year, The Watershed Journal was encouraged by Masterclass to apply again and we recently were awarded the grant for another year. Masterclass’s ability of providing high-quality educational resources and inspiring creativity and self-discovery aligns perfectly with The Watershed Journal’s mission of empowering and elevating authorship and readership. They are thrilled to be able to continue connecting the community with new ideas and inspiring possibilities.
To learn more about The Watershed Journal and our mission to empower our community, visit www.thewatershedjournal.org.