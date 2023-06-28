FALLS CREEK — The third annual Farm Fest will take over Calhoun Farm on Rockdale Road on Saturday, July 8 this year, featuring more than 50 vendors, a variety of classes and workshops and of course –goats of all shapes and sizes.
Gabby Keen-Orcutt, who co-organizes the event alongside Lanna Calhoun –founder of Calhoun Farm and Market –said the 2022 event was a “barnyard bash,” also welcoming over 50 vendors.
“We drew a crowd of over 2,000 people over the course of the day,” she said, noting that it never felt packed or overwhelming, though. The multiple vendors and classes are spaced out over the large family homestead.
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 639 Rockdale Road in Falls Creek, Farm Fest is again expected to welcome dozens of vendors, known to sell handcrafted items like jewelry, stained glass, wood-working items, maple syrup, baked goods, baby items, pottery, candles, teas, crystals and much more, Keen-Orcutt said.
The event is also known for its wellness booths and classes, offering free spinal screenings, massage, tarot card readings and again, much more.
Wrist bands, which are $45, include seven classes of the person’s choice throughout the day, such as goat yoga, ancestral movement, drum circle, yoga, meditation, introduction to herbal medicine and crystal bowl sound therapy.
“It is free to come and shop the vendors and walk around the farm,” Keen-Orcutt noted.
Great for an event of this magnitude, Calhoun Farm also offers ample off-street parking in the field for attendees.
New things this year will be mostly found in its “food” category, said Keen-Orcutt, welcoming the Japanese/Korean street food truck Ronin No Yatai, as well as eateries that attend each year like Smokey Pigs BBQ, Laurel Mountain Winery, Sweet Dreams Snack Shack and Letty Jo’s Elevated Alchemy for healthy beverages.
Farm Fest is a great community event for a variety of reasons, as it provides many vendors and class instructors with a venue to showcase their skills and knowledge. It’s also family friendly, as youth can typically be seen enjoying their visit with the farm animals –specifically, baby goats.
“We look forward to welcoming returning and new faces to Farm Fest this year,” Keen-Orcutt concluded.
Visit Calhoun Farm and Market and the “Farm Fest 2023 Calhoun Farm” Facebook pages.