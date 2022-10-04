DuBOIS — It’s fall and that means it is time for Octoberfest in downtown DuBois.
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the third annual Octoberfest and along with that is a special event at the Winkler Gallery of Art and Education Center on North Brady Street.
West Long Avenue from High Street to Brady Street will be closed to allow for its regular Octoberfest festivities. There will be craft and other vendors, food vendors and free activities for children, including pumpkin painting and games. This is hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc., or DDI, the downtown revitalization group.
The Winkler Gallery has timed its event for the same day to introduce its newest artists to the community. The new artists are Paul LaPierre, Brian Licatovich, Grace Bergin, Kat Kowal and Niccole St. Laurent. The gallery will also have adult refreshments from Ramhorn Distillery and other treats.
This Saturday also marks the last Farmers Market of the year. It begins at 8 a.m. in the Pershing Lot. Pumpkins and other fall produce will be available until 11 a.m. from the area’s local farmers.
Also, further along West Long Avenue, the Avenue West will have a fall craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stores downtown will be open, and restaurants will be, too.
“There’s something for everyone this weekend,” Linda Crandall, president of DDI, said. “We are happy that the gallery and others chose to host their events at the same time. DDI is always happy to work with other groups.”
DDI is a volunteer organization. Anyone interested in its events or to become a volunteer, call Crandall at 814-375-0559 or email ddiemail@yahoo.com.