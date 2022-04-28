PITTSBURGH — Three people from Clearfield County, all defendants charged in related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation last year, recently pled guilty to drug-related crimes in federal court.
In August 2021, 47 people were charged in six separate, but related, indictments with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearm violations following a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to authorities. The investigation surrounded a major drug pipeline from California to Pennsylvania.
Two residents of Penfield, Terry Kelly, 60, and Jason Whitaker, 48, each pled guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung’s office issued April 20.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on April 21, 2021, investigators received information that couriers were transporting a large amount of methamphetamine from Houston, Texas to Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized over 10 kilograms of pure methamphetamine from a truck parked in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn located in Clearfield County. It was determined that the methamphetamine was destined for a residence shared by Kelly and Whitaker, according to the news release.
Taylor Thomas, 27, of DuBois, also pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder money before U.S. District Judge Wiegand, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Chung’s office issued April 26.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Thomas was intercepted communicating with other members of the conspiracy, including Derek Hillebrand and Yusuf Adekunle. Those communications revealed that Thomas sent multiple parcels containing money to people in California on behalf of Hillebrand, Adekunle, and other members of the drug trafficking organization. That money represented drug proceeds that were used to purchase additional methamphetamine and marijuana for the members of the organization, who would then receive shipments of methamphetamine and marijuana in mail parcels sent from suppliers in California, Nevada and Oregon, according to the news release.
Both Whitaker and Kelly’s sentencing hearings are set for Aug. 25. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10,000,000, or both.
Thomas’ sentencing is set for Aug. 30. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, or both.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.