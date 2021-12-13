RIDGWAY — Three people in Elk County are facing felony charges following a drug incident that allegedly occurred at a laundromat Sept. 20 in Ridgway.
Breanna Rae Park, 33, of Kersey, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and the use/possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 19.
Ashum Lee Oknefski Jr., 28, of Ridgway, is charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 19.
George James Frederick, 32, of Ridgway, is also charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 19.
According to an affidavit of probable, the Ridgway Police Department received a call on Sept. 20, stating that Oknefski was currently on his way to the West End laundromat to purchase heroin from Park. Police reportedly know Park from her alleged involvement in heroin distribution in the past.
When police entered the laundromat, they were told that Park was in the restroom of the building. A warrant was out for her arrest, and Park was taken into custody. Park reportedly said when she heard police outside of the restroom door, she swallowed four stamp bags of heroin so she was not found in possession of them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Park was allegedly found to be in possession of $2,401, two glass pipes with residue, a glass case with two rolled-up dollar bills with burned residue, three cell phones and foil, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There were also two pieces of burnt foil in the garbage can. While reviewing evidence on Sept. 21, police removed the protective case on one of the cell phones and reportedly found four purple stamp bags of suspected heroin.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the laundromat on Sept. 20, and saw Park, Frederick and Oknefski allegedly walk into the building and to the back of the facility. Park was viewed placing her purse on the table, and Frederick and Oknefski placed money in Park’s purse, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Park allegedly handed Frederick an item he took into the restroom right away, and then handed Oknefski a purple-in-color bag. Park was reportedly seen taking money from her purse and putting it in her bra.
The four purple-in-color bags of suspected heroin were sent to the Erie Regional Laboratory.