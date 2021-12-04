BRADFORD — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will ring in the sounds of the season with Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass at Bradford Area High School Auditorium on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
With a mix of both popular and traditional Christmas songs, secular and sacred music critics alike applaud the King’s Brass concerts as “superb in every way; innovative and well played; and truly, an unforgettable experience!”
The group is comprised of professional musicians from all across the country. The King’s Brass has delighted audiences with their incredible sound, playing over 150 concerts each year from coast to coast, as well as internationally.
“We hope everyone will invite their friends and family to this brilliant holiday experience. This is a great way to start the holiday season”, said Darren Litz, executive director at BCPAC. “Seating will be socially-distanced with empty seats between patrons to help everyone be comfortable. Plus a special visitor from the North Pole will be visiting at some point during the evening, weather permitting, and his sleigh doesn’t get held up somewhere.”
Celebrate this Christmas season with the best in brass, The King’s Brass, joined by over 20 area brass players from around the Twin Tiers, playing holiday favorites and many more.
Tickets are just $25, plus processing fees at www.bcpac.com or by calling the BCPAC office at 814-362-2522.