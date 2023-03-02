DuBOIS — The Timberland Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of two employees.
Marcus Stephenson has been promoted to operations manager and he will oversee the back office department.
Stephenson’s career at TFCU started in 2012 as a teller co-op student as he worked throughout his college years. His experience at the credit union is extensive. Stephenson worked his way up from teller, member relationship officer, lending consultant, and operation specialist.
Stephenson graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 2013 and Penn State University in 2018 with a degree in business.
Stephenson lives in DuBois and enjoys working out, skateboarding and collecting sneakers.
Timberland has also announced the promotion of Josh Terry to lending consultant.
His career at TFCU started as a member relationship officer and transitioned into an intern. He is excited to take another big step on his professional journey.
Terry graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 2018 and will graduate from Pennsylvania State University this summer with a marketing/management degree.
He lives in Curwensville and enjoys golfing, snowboarding, and fishing.
The Timberland Federal Credit Union is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The DuBois branch is located at 821 Beaver Drive.