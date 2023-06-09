DuBOIS — Working alongside Toastmasters International, Penn State DuBois is on its way to starting a chapter in the DuBois area.
A Toastmasters International “mock meeting” was held on the campus May 23.
“We had a great meeting. It ran just like a regular Toastmasters meeting, with ice-breaker speeches, full speeches, official roles and evaluations,” said Robin Gill, instructional designer/instructor in Communication Arts & Sciences at Penn State DuBois.
Toastmasters International is a “multi-faceted organization that helps individuals to develop leadership, communication, presentation and public speaking skills,” said Gill, who has been organizing the local meetings. It also aids individuals to network professionally and personally.
“Our campus desires to join our campus community –faculty, staff, and students –with members of the DuBois community and beyond to join Toastmasters to reap the benefits of this long-standing organization and connect us in a new venture,” said Gill.
The May 23 forum provided a “mock meeting” of Toastmasters International, as well as an explanation of what to expect from joining the local chapter, and the chance to ask questions about Toastmasters International, she said.
“We are excited to work with others who have a passion to grow their leadership, and speaking skills, as well as collaborate with other like-minded individuals who share similar professional development goals,” Gill said.
Interested members met again on June 7, and the next meeting is June 20, Gill said.
“We plan to have a meeting the first Wednesday and third Tuesday of each month,” she said.
For more information, call 814-375-4817 or email rlm14@psu.edu. Visit www.toastmasters.org.