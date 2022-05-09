BROCKWAY – According to Race Director Terry Maher, it has been 1,096 days since the last Tour de Brockway.
“We took a two-year pause,” Maher said. “But we will be back for the first time since 2019.”
The Tour de Brockway, the bike race in and around the borough during the Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration, was listed by Bicycling Magazine as one of the top seven races on July 4. In 2019, the race set a record for number of participants.
“We had 107 riders, and 102 of them finished the race,” Maher said. “Most of the participants are from Pennsylvania. Other come from bordering states. The farthest a rider came was from the state of Indiana.”
The Tour de Brockway is 21.5 miles and has seven hill climbs. Maher and Brockway Police Chief Troy Bell drove the racecourse, and Maher said that the roads looked ready to go.
“We’re the special event,” Maher said, referring to the forms he had to fill out for PennDOT and have the council sign.
Maher said that the overall winner in the 2019 race was Mark Stauffer of Altoona, who completed the race in 57 minutes.
“He was going 22-and-one-half miles per hour,” Maher said. “He was pushing [former Police Chief] Terry Young’s bumper on the last stretch.”
Maher said that the top overall female finisher in 2019 was Lisa Weis from Meadville. It was her fourth victory as the top female. She currently has the record for overall wins. Maher joked that if she wins a fifth time, Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya will make her an honorary citizen of Brockway.
Maher has been shepherding the race for 20 years, and he thinks this might be his last ride. Hrinya said that this race means Maher has presided over 1,000 miles of racing.
Maher started as a competitor in the race over 20 years ago. When the directors decided to hang up their helmets, he found Paula DuBois of the YMCA to mentor him as he learned about putting together a race.
“It was a lot more involved than I had any idea,” Maher said in a previous Courier Express article. “I had no race experience at that time. One of the first things I had to do was get more visibility. The race route was a 12.5-mile race course and it basically started at the high school, went past the post office, up Horizon Drive, then Game School Road. This was a self-contained course with no one really seeing it other than the cyclists. So we redesigned a race course that went downtown and hit Horton, Washington, and Snyder townships. The riders wanted it longer and more challenging.”
That race is now 41 years old, and an integral part of the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July, which is celebrating 56 years in 2022.
Maher still has one more race to guide, and he encouraged Brockway to be ready.
“Get out your cowbells and tune them up,” he said. “We want a lot of noise when those riders go by.”
Pre-registration for the Tour de Brockway and more information on the 56th Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July can be found at www.brockwayfourth.com.