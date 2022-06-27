RIDGWAY — Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the traditional Ridgway Firemen’s Parade returned to town on Saturday.
The parade is the “finale” of the Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival, which began on Monday.
This year’s carnival included several activities for people and families to enjoy, including a pet parade, rides, firemen’s booths, fireworks, the “Battle of the Barrel” competition, many prize giveaways and more.
Last year’s carnival was considered “modified” due to the pandemic, and there was no parade, according to Frank Quattrone with the RFD.
The parade took over Main Street and welcomed more than 60 units, including floats created by local businesses, organizations, sports teams, bands, groups and more, according to Frank Quattrone with the Ridgway Fire Department.
Visit https://www.ridgwayfiredept.com and the Facebook page.