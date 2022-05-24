DuBOIS – “Carve Wars,” a traveling chainsaw carving competition, will be revving up in Treasure Lake for the first time this weekend.
The Treasure Lake Chainsaw Carving Competition, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Developac Realty, will take place at the Treasure Lake KOA –95 Coral Reef Road –on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an auction from 3-5 p.m., and Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an auction from 3-5 p.m., and a Carve Wars Award Ceremony at 5 p.m.
Founder Joe Wenal said “Carve Wars” travels all over the country to put on these memorable competitions.
“Treasure Lake thought this would be a great addition to their (list of) events,” said Wenal.
The event will feature seven carvers — Joe Dussia, Travis Burrows, Dan Hartley, Tom Ceriani, Brian Fox, Wyatt Harrison and Ben Rannels.
Carve Wars always features six to eight “award-winning” carvers, generating art to sell in its live auctions, according to the event’s website. A portion of auction proceeds is also donated to a local charity.
“Carve Wars pits the world’s best chainsaw artists against one another in a high-octane spectacle that’s sure to become one of your favorite memories,” says www.carvewars.com.
There will also be a Craft and Food Truck Fair from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, said Treasure Lake POA (Property Owners Association) Marketing Manager Amy Dube.
Carve Wars uses soft white pine for its wood, making it unique from other competitions.
It was a challenge to supply the wood for this event, said Dube, as supply is scarce right now. John Duttry of Duttry’s Tree Service in Clearfield County donated wood to the Carve Wars event and saved the day, she noted.
Visit Carve Wars on Facebook and www.carvewars.com.