DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Veterans Memorial moved one step closer to becoming a reality with Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.
Hosted by the Treasure Lake Grant and Fundraising Committee, the presentation was attended by area veterans and local officials from Treasure Lake, Sandy Township and the City of DuBois, along with individuals from the general public.
"Our journey began two years ago with the idea from a property owner," said committee Chairwoman Susan Gelfand. "Through that idea, our vision began."
Gelfand said the committee organized various fundraisers to raise the money for the cost of memorial, about $60,000, and determined the site location and numerous other tasks.
"However, during that time, the COVID pandemic hit, which nearly derailed our project," she said. "Through brainstorming and Zoom meetings, the decision was agreed upon by the committee to pursue a brick and fundraising website, create sponsorship level of donations, all which were developed and implemented."
"All of these efforts led to the amazing result of raising $57,000 of our $60,000, which has brought us here today," said Gelfand. "We are gathered here today to break ground, to establish a sacred place for our community, to honor the veterans and all of those who have served. We appreciate everybody being here to witness this."
"This is truly a great day for the community, but most importantly, it is a great day for our treasured veterans," said Treasure Lake Property Owners' Assistant Manager Colin McIlwain.
McIlwain said the installation of the memorial will be completed over the winter, while the granite monuments of the seven service branches, granite benches, decorative retaining wall, the brick walkway, landscaping and lighting will all be completed next spring.
"We fully expect the memorial to be completed by Memorial Day of 2022. So that means it will be in operation at a very, very good time," said McIlwain. "As a veteran myself, I'm very excited to attend the first service of what will be a magnificent memorial to truly honor our veterans."
The memorial will be open to both residents and visitors and be a focal point for the community, said McIlwain, noting that it will serve as a reminder of those actively serving, veterans and those who have passed, many of which paying the ultimate sacrifice. It will be located on the plot of land bordering Woolendean Road directly across from Bay Road from the Lakeview Lodge parking lot.
Gelfand thanked the Treasure Lake Property Owners' Board of Directors, TLPOA General Manager Ed Clark, who was unable to attend, McIlwain, Treasure Lake Marketing Manager Amy Dubé, the sponsors, the area dignitaries and all of the community for their support and dedication that made the memorial become a reality. She also acknowledged and thanked KTH Architects for helping to complete their vision.
"Thanks to the grant and fundraising members, past and present, who have made this project a reality," Gelfand said.
During the ceremony, Pastor Dick Whitaker provided the invocation, Bill McElnoy led the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor David Grim of Treasure Lake Church provided the Benediction and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #813 Honor Guard conducted the salute and played "Taps."