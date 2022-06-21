DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Ham Radio group will be hosting a 2022 Field Day Event at the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Clubhouse in the Cayman Landing area on Saturday, June 25.
ARRL Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the United States and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.
Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for a century. In that time, it has grown into a worldwide community of licensed operators using the airwaves with every conceivable means of communications technology. Its people range in age from youngsters to grandparents. Even rocket scientists and a rock star or two are in the ham ranks. Most, however are just normal folks who enjoy learning and being able to transmit voice, data and pictures through the air to unusual places, both near and far, without depending on commercial systems.
The Treasure Lake Group, KC3TL, is inviting everyone to attend from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone attending will have the opportunity to talk to other “ham” operators on the radios from all over the world.
Information on amateur radio will be available for anyone wishing to find out more about the activity. Food and drinks will be available, and there will be a special drawing for all licensed hams attending to win either a Yeasu FT-65R VHF/UHF or a Radioddity GA-510 10W VHF/UHF Handheld radio.
For additional information, contact Steve Smith at s_k_smith_75@yahoo.com.