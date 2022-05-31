DuBOIS — The dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial at Treasure Lake took place on Memorial Day afternoon, welcoming quite a large crowd to honor those who have served in a branch of the military.
The memorial, a focal point of the Treasure Lake community open to both residents and the public, is located on the plot of land bordering Woolendean Road, directly across from Bay Road and the Lakeview Lodge parking lot.
Overlooking the lake, it features granite monuments dedicated to the six branches of the U.S. military, as well as granite benches, a decorative retaining wall, landscaping and a brick walkway with stepping stones named for individuals who have served the country.
The ceremony debuted with local Boy Scouts of America raising the American flag that stands on the Veterans Memorial.
Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (POA) General Manager and veteran Ed Clark was the main speaker, firstly thanking the efforts and dedication of the Treasure Lake Grant and Fundraising Committee, as well as the memorial's sponsors, including Wilson Excavating Services, Sandy Township, Edner and Ness, Re/Max, Harris Industries, Zito Media, Gasbarre Products and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 813. Clark also recognized any residents and community members that donated to the memorial.
Others were mentioned as well, including Korb Monuments and Lisa Green from KTH Architects, who helped to design the memorial, said Clark.
Clark recognized members of the Treasure Lake Grant and Fundraising Committee by having them stand. He referred to Treasure Lake as a "beautiful" and "tight-knit" community that recognizes and respects service.
"We appreciate service to our country," said Clark. "This memorial is dedicated to those who have served, are dedicated to serving, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Armanini and Sen. Cris Dush were also both speakers.
Each of them thanked military personnel, and the group of dedicated people who put much effort into making this memorial happen.
Armanini said Treasure Lake is a "unique community of its own," and one he and his wife called home for almost 20 years.
"We have these monuments to show respect, and honor the ones who have made this country what it is," he said.
Dush, also a veteran, recognized all U.S. Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by having them stand, and they welcomed an applause.
These monuments are especially important, he said, when it comes to teaching children and youth about the sacrifices many have made for this country.
Clark noted he is honored to be a part of something such as this.
"May this always serve as a place to pay our respects," he says.
Committee Chairwoman Susan Gelfand said it is wonderful to see this project come to fruition, and watching the community enjoy the memorial's presence and significance.
"It's touching to drive by and already see people taking photos, honoring loved ones and praising individuals who have served," she said.
The committee held the Veterans Memorial groundbreaking in September 2021 - and Monday marked how far it has come in the past nine months, said Gelfand.
Pastor Richard Whitaker of Treasure Lake Church blessed the day with prayer and a few words, noting that he has family members who have served and are honored on memorial stones.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the DuBois Area Honor Guard sounded their firearms behind the memorial, and "Taps" was played near the gazebo in front of Lakeview Lodge.
Community members who attended the dedication ceremony were seen snapping pictures of the stones on the brick walkway, some of whom honored their loved ones, or in front of the granite monuments.