DuBOIS — Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Manager Ed Clark, during Wednesday’s Business Connections luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce at the DuBois Country Club, announced that a new housing development is currently in the planning stages for the semi-private resort-style residential community located in Sandy Township.
Clark attended the Business Connections event, which featured local realtors discussing what is happening in the area housing market. Treasure Lake was one of the sponsors of the chamber’s final Business Connections of the year.
“I’m happy to support this particular event, it’s pretty near and dear to us,” said Clark prior to the housing market discussion. “The only thing I’ll mention on this subject is, I’m working with a developer right now, pretty serious about developing an area near the Silver Golf Course for what looks to be an over-55 type of community. And hopefully, we can keep that moving forward. So (I’m) very eager to hear more about this particular subject.”
At the end of the meeting, Clark spoke once again about the proposed housing development.
“About working with a developer just for your own working knowledge, especially for the realtors, initially, the planners have 200 units. They will be single story,” said Clark. “I mentioned over-55 community, but there’s no restrictions ... it would be its own little community, have its own clubhouse, a pool, pickleball court, walking paths, all that kind of stuff, two bedroom, two bath, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act regulated). That way you’ll at least know that it hopefully is coming, and it’ll be introduced in phases. So probably 50 units, and then another 100, and then 50. And then the goal longterm is to do some condos here at the golf course as well, to help out with stay-and-play capacity.”
Someone in the audience asked if they will be to purchase or rent or a combination.
“Initially the thought was they wanted to rent,” said Clark. “That’s what this particular developer does. But we’re asking them to, in a later phase, offer something for purchase.”