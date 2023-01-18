DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association has been awarded $73,500 for the formation of a master plan for an ATV trailhead at Cayman Landing Campground, a project planned in partnership with the Elk County Riders ATV and recreation group.
On Jan. 11, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a $3.2 million investment to “help address priority trail gaps, and support ATV/snowmobile projects in the commonwealth,” the news release says.
In October 2022, DCNR and public officials, alongside members of the ECR group, took an ATV ride from Benezette to Treasure Lake. Along the way, attendees stopped in certain locations to see landmarks and interesting features of the trail, prior to meeting with Treasure Lake POA Manager Ed Clark at Cayman Landing, who showed attendees around the campground and discussed future plans for developing an ATV trailhead to coincide with the group’s “Trail of Dreams” vision.
Clark said the master plan is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
“The TLPOA is excited to receive this first grant from DCNR,” said Clark. “(It) will identify the efficient use of land, time needed, costs and construction phases.”
“It is so exciting to see another portion of Trail of Dreams funded,” added Elk County Riders Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner.
The riders are entering year five of their mission, and hope to have the southern tier of Elk County open to ATV travel from Treasure Lake’s Cayman Landing Campground to Benezette, she said.
“As evidenced by our ride events, people come from all over western Pennsylvania as far north as New York, south to West Virginia, and west into Ohio...and they love it here,” she said. “That’s what the mission is all about...outdoor recreation and economic benefit to the area. There are exciting things happening in Elk County.”
The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds, as well as federal and state funds.
“The grants help the commonwealth implement its vision of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian by closing priority trail gaps,” the news release stated.