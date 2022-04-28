DuBOIS — Members of the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club recently planted 36 trees around Little Flipper Lake.
Dave Sylvis of the Sportsman’s Club said volunteers planted 26 chestnut, five apple and five pear trees the evening of April 21.
The chestnut tree population was devastated years ago, said Sylvis, so the club has set out to reintroduce them back into Treasure Lake, a habitat advancement project for wildlife.
The TLSC has been working with the local deer population for about 15 years, Sylvis noted.
Planting these trees will ensure at least one ripe food source for the deer population, such as apples and pears.
Each tree also includes a smaller fence around it, to keep smaller animals away, as well as a bigger fence to keep the deer away during the early stages. Funds for the fencing were donated by the club.
Cliff Cessna of Cessna’s Taxidermy donated the chestnuts to the club for this project, Sylvis noted.
Members started the plantings at Flipper Lake, but hope to expand and continue to do this on an annual basis in different areas, he said.
Some volunteers brought their kids to the planting, including Treasure Lake Property Owners Association General Manager Ed Clark, which was a great and positive experience for youth, said Sylvis, who also teaches for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Boy Scouts.
“It’s great to see kids so enthusiastic and excited about this,” he said.
Those wanting to contribute to the club or get involved in future projects can contact them via the Facebook page or at 814-371-2950. Visit http://www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com.