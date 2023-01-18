DuBOIS — Treasure Lake Winterfest 2023, a fundraiser for the DuBois Area YMCA, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The wintertime tradition is open to the public and will benefit the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
The Polar Plunge event starts at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Marina, according to Paula DuBois, coordinator of the DuBois Area YMCA special events. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The registration fee is $20. Participants must be 12 years and older.
Another big draw to Winterfest is the Chili Cook-Off, which will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge and Conference Center. A $5 donation will be received to taste and vote for the best chili. Anyone who would like to enter their chili in the contest is asked to call 814-371-0711 by Jan. 30.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded for the top three favorite chili submissions, said DuBois.
Winterfest will end with a live performance from The Aquatic Bad Guys from 7:30-10:30 p.m. immediately following the chili contest. There will be a $5 cover charge. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
The YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign keeps the prices reasonable or free for youth activities at the YMCA, said DuBois. The money from the fundraiser also supports all of the YMCA’s children’s programs.