DuBOIS — The annual Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club Memorial Day Fishing Rodeo for youth took place on May 28 at Little Flipper Lake, reeling in its largest crowd yet.
Club Secretary Judy Smith said 10 bicycles were given out as prizes, which were awarded based on total weight of all fish caught, in five age categories.
The club also gave away 27 fishing poles, said Smith, tackle boxes and a variety of lures. Each child also received a small registration gift and lunch.
“We also had a table for them to make sand art necklaces and bracelets,” she said.
There were 150 youth registered this year, the largest participation number thus far.
Differing from previous years, this year’s winners were based on the weight of all the fish caught by the participant, Smith said, whereas in the past, the method was based on the largest fish caught.
Club members stocked Little Flipper Lake with rainbow trout before the event began, Smith added.
Area sponsors are also a part of making this event happen each year.
The child with the largest overall total also gets their name placed in a beautiful crystal fish trophy, the “Loden Gems” trophy, said Smith.
Events such as this go hand-in-hand with part of the TLSC’s mission, Smith said, which is to promote outdoor sporting events and give youth an outlet to enjoy the beauty of what Treasure Lake has to offer. It has also become a family tradition for some, with several family members attending to enjoy it.
Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club members also help stock the lakes with fish, manage the shooting and archery range, conduct water quality testing and host/participate in other local events, according to the club’s website.
Visit the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club on Facebook and www.treasurelakesportsmansclub.com.