ST. MARYS — The Shade Tree Commission and several guests celebrated Arbor Day with the annual tree planting at Benzinger Park on Friday, May 5.
During April’s City of St. Marys Council meeting, a proclamation for Friday, April 28 as Arbor Day was presented to the Shade Tree Commission. But, due to ongoing rainy weather, the tree planting was rescheduled for Friday.
The planting of a red maple tree involved St. Marys Catholic Elementary School fifth graders, as well as Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Forestry Consultant Toby Herzing, who attends each year and served as the master of ceremonies. Herzing is also a consultant to the STC.
Part of the celebration also included recognizing St. Marys as a USA Tree City for the 18th year, said STC Chairwoman Gail Shturtz.
For 10-plus years, the STC has provided fourth graders in the City of St. Marys with a seedling as part of its annual Arbor Day celebration, said Secretary/Treasurer Cly Hornung. In the classroom, students are taught how to plant a tree, and the importance of trees to the environment.
The commission then follows up with the same group of students when they are in fifth grade, she said, and plants a tree in their honor.
The Arbor Day event sometimes welcomes more than 100 students, who each help to put some dirt or mulch around the tree under Herzing’s instruction.
Typically celebrated the last Friday in April, Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates nature and “a greener future,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Organizations that participate in Arbor Day activities are “saying ‘Yes’ to a greener planet and a healthier future by planting trees where they’re needed most,” the ADF says.
City of St. Marys officials, as well as representatives from the First Energy Corp. also attended the planting. FEC provided the tree, as well as the saplings, for students, said Shturtz.
