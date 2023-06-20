DuBOIS — For the first time in league history, Tri-County roller derby skaters will advance to the Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA)’s Championship in Washington D.C. on July 15-16.
Members of the Pittsburgh Derby Brats –Erika and Laken Dodd of DuBois, Morgan Lyons and Julie Stanley of Reynoldsville, Mark Chesley of Troutville and Kylie Woods of Sykesville –competed in the JRDA’s regional playoffs in Rochester, New York on June 10-11.
These local skaters were part of the Edgewood Little Bruisers team –based in DuBois –and now play for the Pittsburgh Derby Brats, according to Katie Todd, treasurer of the Little Bruisers.
Dodd’s daughters, Erika and Laken, share their passion for roller derby and roller hockey with their two sisters, Morgan and Lauren. Making it a family hobby they enjoy doing together, the girls have grown up practicing at Edgewood Family Fun Center, Reynoldsville Roller Dome and the the Brockway Recreational Revitalization Rink.
The Dodd girls have also played on the Twisted Wristers team in Brockway’s Summer Roller Hockey League.
Besides getting to spend time with family, Dodd noted that roller derby –a fast-paced and team-based sport –helps players build self esteem, sharpen their skating skills and learn respect, encouragement and teamwork. They also enjoy the fellowship aspect of skating with teammates who become good friends.
The Derby Brats even share quirky team nicknames with one another, such as “Sharkbait,” “Bigfoot,” “Knuckles,” and “Squishy.”
The Pittsburgh Derby Brats finished first in the opening round in Rochester this year, defeating Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby and the Santa Cruz Derby Groms, said Dodd. They entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Last year –in June of 2022 –the Derby Brats placed second in the JRDA’s East Coast Regional Tournament.
The Derby Brats are led by Coach Dozer (Nathan Rupp), Coach Smash (Sydney Ryan), and Coach Nemesis (Rob Stanley), all skaters on the adult roller derby league team “The Undead.”
Some highlights from this season coaches mentioned included the team traveling to Toronto, Canada, to compete in exhibition competitions against two national teams –Team Canada and Team France, said Dodd.
The team will be holding a Skate-a-Thon fundraiser June 24 to help finance travel. Visit Pittsburgh Derby Brats on Facebook for more information.