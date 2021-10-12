PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members recently spoke with representatives from Tri-County Transportation, the bus provider for the school district.
A major concern of the board is the behavior of children while on buses and how discipline was being handled. The board has recently heard complaints about bus drivers trying to keep full buses disciplined while safely driving.
Boardmember Matt Kengersky asked how a bus driver handles unruly students. Transportation Director Paul Hetrick answered, saying the drivers write a referral to the dispatcher, and it is distributed to the appropriate principal for appropriate discipline.
Hetrick said the consequences do get more severe on repeated occurrences, and confirmed there is a camera system on the buses for disciplinary reasons.
TCT Vice President Bob Koban said he likes to follow up on students who are frequently misbehaving on the bus, and often finds they are a troubled student with “usually a backstory behind it.”
“What I do then, take that back to the driver, and give them a better understanding that it’s not being ignored… they’re dealing with it, but I need you to understand something and maybe help work with this a little bit. Nine times out of 10 that does help the situation, and the driver understands that,” Koban said.
Koban said he did not think the district was seeing a higher than usual rate of referrals this year.
“I think we want the bus drivers to drive the bus and not have to worry about 52 kids. And those kids should have a parent to tell them that,” said Janey London of the school board.
“It is difficult, teachers have it tough with 20 or 30 kids in a classroom facing them. A bus driver could have 50 behind them,” Koban replied to her.
Some other TCT employees who attended the meeting said they could identify two “problem buses’’ at this time, one that has been a problem bus for as long as they could remember, and one that is newly experiencing problems.
They have been trying to put van drivers on the bus to help monitor the students. The board then opened a discussion about possibly hiring aids to ride on buses that are identified as “problem buses.”
Koban said he thought this was a better approach than trying to blanket it as a problem across all buses. He said he does not believe the discipline in the Punxsutawney Area School District is any different than what they experience in any other district.
Elementary Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko said the school is also working with the bus drivers to include them in the school’s positive behavior program. They will have a bus category for the program, and they will have videos for the students to watch that reinforce the bus rules and proper safety on the buses.
Students will then be able to earn tickets from the bus drivers just like they do while in the classrooms.
Kengersky asked if the company uses any technology to track the speed of the buses, because the board often gets anecdotal reports of buses speeding. Koban addressed the board and confirmed they do use technology to monitor this.
“Anytime that a bus is reported speeding… we look into it and our camera systems record the speed. I’m not going to say it’s never that a driver is speeding, but I’m going to tell you a greater portion of the reports are not factual,” Koban said.
If a driver is found to be operating incorrectly, it is addressed, Koban said. Kengersky followed this by asking about the bus accident that happened last month, and if there was any mechanical issue that caused it.
Koban said he doesn’t believe it was a mechanical error, and that the driver drifted over to the other lane, and caught the oncoming car. He said reports of a tire possibly blowing were not true, and said the buses just went through state police inspection prior to the school year.