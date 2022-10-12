DuBOIS — Dozens of Tri-County residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the DuBois City Park. Participants raised more than $31,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a press release.
The Comiotti Crew was the top fundraising team at this year’s event, raising more than $13,300.
“Many people joined us at DuBois City Park on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Julie Rothrauff, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
Fundraising continues through Dec. 31, 2022.