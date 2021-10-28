DuBOIS — The second annual Sandy Township Trunk or Treat at the DuBois Mall Wednesday evening drew a large crowd with at least 1,200 people in attendance to kick off a weekend of Halloween activities in the DuBois area.
Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Other events in the DuBois area planned for the weekend include:
- Ghosts, Ghouls & Goblins — Haunted Walk in the Park in the DuBois City Park Friday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. located in the tennis court area of the DuBois City Park.
- Pumpkin Drive –Help them reach the goal of 500 pumpkins to light up the DuBois City Park. Drop off a pumpkin Thursday or Friday at the City Park and enter for a chance to win a gift card at several local businesses.
Sunday, Oct. 31 –Sunny 106 Halloween Parade in downtown DuBois for children ages 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue. Parade line-up starts at 4 p.m. in front of Shankel’s Pharmacy with the parade at 5 p.m. Stop by the First United Methodist Church after the parade for goodie bags filled with treats.