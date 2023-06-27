BROCKWAY – Brockway Ambulance Service met up with ambulance companies from Reynoldsville and Sykesville as all three companies celebrated their 50th anniversaries.
1973 was an important year for the companies. Laws began changing, moving communities toward the current structure for emergency medical services, and the three companies shifted from their funeral-home origins.
Brockway started at Carlson Funeral Home, but then moved to the Shaw Mack building along Route 219 when the company formed in July 1973. In the 1980s, Brockway Glass sold the ambulance service the land it currently uses for $1. By 2014, the company purchased the neighboring Car Quest building and turned it into a training center.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary meant meeting up with some friends.
“We put our 50th announcement on Facebook, and the other services said, ‘It’s our 50th, too,’” Brockway President Don Moore explained. “In the 1970s, they passed a law that funeral directors can’t run ambulance services anymore, and that’s why we all got started at the same time.”
Reynoldsville businesses formed their ambulance service a month before Brockway, and the first location for the Reynoldsville ambulance was right behind the municipal building where the police cars are parked now. In 2008, Reynoldsville Ambulance built its current facilities across from the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home.
In Sykesville, at the same time Brockway was forming, the ambulance service rented space in the fire hall. In 2002, members constructed their current site on West Liberty Street. That close relationship with the fire department remains, as the fire department and ambulance services work hand-in-hand on emergency calls.
Moore said that people in the three services took EMT classes together, completed their continuing education together, learned how to operate their companies together, so they are all friends and have known each other for a very long time.
“We became friends over the years, so we thought we should do a group picture,” Moore said.
Reynoldsville and Sykesville parked their ambulances on either side of Brockway’s truck, and they took pictures under the 50th anniversary banner. The organizations have individual celebrations planned. Brockway, for example, has an open house during the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. All expressed gratitude to their boards, volunteers, and workers. Brockway hosted the get-together at its station, and Sykesville had to respond to a call before coming to get pictures.
Like all volunteer organizations, local ambulance services are struggling in the new political and economic climate that arose slowly over the past half century.
“We’re struggling, just like everybody else,” Brockway Manager Paul Verne said. “It’s getting harder to find volunteers. We have seven people to use on the schedule, and that’s not a lot.”
“Nothing’s like it used to be,” Reynoldsville’s Dan Stitt said. “We need EMTs to work with the patients, and without that, we can’t staff calls.”
All three organizations can use whatever help their communities can give them, and many small ambulance services are closing.
“Every ambulance service is declining in members, and we’re always looking for volunteers to come help,” Sykesville’s Eric Mehok said. “Step up and volunteer. That’s the best thing. We can’t do anything without volunteers.”
“Without these ambulance services, people are going to be waiting in these small towns for a long time for someone to come get them,” Mehok said. “This is a vital service, and every second counts in an emergency.”
Mehok said that he is thankful that Sykesville’s ambulance service is still serving its community 50 years since its founding. Stitt said that Reynoldsville is looking for help to keep moving forward. Verne ended on a note of optimism in Brockway.
“A service like this is a big benefit to the community,” he said. “We’d like to put a night shift on, and in the next six months, the community can expect bigger and better things for Brockway Ambulance.”
Even with concerns about the future, the people the three services did have were able to get together, enjoy some pizza, and take pictures of their ambulances in a shared celebration of a half-century of service. They shared stories about serving their communities and reconnected as friends.
All three services sent out materials about membership drives, which Mehok called an “inexpensive secondary insurance” as the organizations bill a rider’s insurance and the client will normally have to pay what insurance does not, but a membership helps with that. Brockway also has a PayPal link on its Facebook page, and it is recently informing members of another opportunity to give. Like all 501c3 charities, the ambulance service can receive qualified charitable distributions from IRAs, adding a tax deduction for people over 70. All three locations can accept donations through the mail, and more information, including how to volunteer, can be found on their Facebook pages or by contacting their stations.
“Your ambulance, fire, and police are the most-important organizations,” Moore said. “If you’re having a heart attack, you need an ambulance right away. If your house is on fire, you need a fire truck fast. If you have a car wreck, you need all three services there.”