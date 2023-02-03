TROUTVILLE — A Troutville man has been jailed after he allegedly physically assaulted a minor.
Richard Wayne Rose Jr., 45, is charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor. Rose is also cited for harassment and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 1.
Rose is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to an area school on Feb. 1 for a ChildLine report. Police and a CYS worker arrived. The report alleged that the child received bruising from Rose on Jan. 31.
The child said that sometime between 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 31, Rose questioned him about getting disciplined at school, then threatened to “smack” the child and “bring blood.” Rose allegedly started whipping him with a belt. The child said he was also struck in the face by Rose, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The child said he was afraid to get in trouble again, and did not want to go back to that residence.
On Feb. 1, police observed several bruises on the child, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rose’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10 at Meholick’s office.