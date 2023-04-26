DuBOIS — A truck sale at the DuBois Mall this weekend will benefit Pentz Run Youth Services and its residential programs for at-risk and disadvantaged youth.
The sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside of the mall near Ross.
PRYS held its first truck sale in 2022, said Executive Director Deb Gregori. Walmart donates several truckloads of merchandise to the agency for this fundraiser, something they are very grateful to them for.
The last truck sale was “the best fundraiser we ever had,” said Gregori.
Funds raised go directly to enhancing Pentz Run programs, including activities for youth, needed supplies and other necessities.
“We need fundraisers to help with these things, and to continue to work toward further improvements and adding additional opportunities for our youth,” said Gregori.
The plan and the hope is that the truck sale will occur each year, something both Pentz Run and the community enjoy.
Cash is preferred at the sale.
PRYS accepts monetary donations, and is also always in need of general household items, hygiene products and school and craft supplies.
For more information, visit Pentz Run Youth Services on Facebook or www.pentzrunyouthservices.com.