DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Touch-A-Truck event this year on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the DuBois Walmart parking lot, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
This is a community event being hosted by not only the chamber, but also Glenn O. Hawbaker, DuBois Kiwanis Club, and the Western Athletic Police League (WPAL). It was last held in 2019.
“In past years, this event has attracted up to 800 people, mostly families hoping to educate youngsters (elementary age) with different career opportunities and learning about emergency services,” said August. She noted that this is excellent exposure for businesses, police and fire departments, municipalities and organizations.
The event is to display a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, and emergency vehicles for children to climb on, honk horns, and explore, said August.
August said this is a free event for the entire family to enjoy and organizers are especially encouraging parents and/or guardians to bring their preschool and elementary-aged children. However, organizers will be requesting a canned or non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food bank, if possible. Those without a donation will still be welcome to attend upon signing the protective waiver form.
“Touch-A-Truck has always been an exciting and popular event in our area, and we are happy to bring it back to the community in 2023,” said August.
Organizers are currently contacting municipalities, businesses and local organizations to invite them to be a part of this event. There is space for approximately 24 different units.
Anyone who would like to participate in this year’s Touch-A-Truck is asked to call the chamber office at 814-371-5010 or fill out the forms available at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce office located at 103 Beaver Drive in DuBois.