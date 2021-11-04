RIDGWAY — The Ridgway YMCA is inviting community members back to trot the day away on Sunday.
This year’s Turkey Trot will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Clarion-Little Toby Trail on Nov. 7, with registration held from noon-1 p.m.
Mary Lynne Bellotti, executive director of the Ridgway YMCA, said fundraising efforts were lost within the past year or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited to bring this event back,” she said.
The trot is meant to kick the Thanksgiving spirit into full gear, said Bellotti. It is held in memory of Dr. Joseph W. Cole of Cole Orthodontics Associates in Ridgway.
Instead of the 5K walk and run and half marathon and full marathon, which were added to the event several years ago, Bellotti said they are having just the 5K walk and 5K run this year.
“In the past, we added additional events, but decided to just focus on a family fun event,” she said.
All of the proceeds received will be put toward the YMCA’s several youth-based programs and its youth development mission.
Supporting these programs is important, because the YMCA is a safe, educational and active place for local youth, Bellotti said.
“It’s a great feeling to see our younger runners/walkers out there,” said Bellotti. “The kids enjoy this event, and we enjoy watching them participate.”
The race also features the scenic Clarion-Little Toby Trail, a treasure in Ridgway, and commemorative T-shirts featuring the turkey theme.
For more information, visit the Ridgway YMCA Facebook page or call 814-776-1146.