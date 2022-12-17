BROCKWAY – When the Distinguished Concerts International New York performed Handel’s “Messiah” at Carnegie Hall, past and current Brockway music teachers sang “Hallelujah.”
Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) is an organization that brings together individual artists, ensembles, and musicians to create “dynamically charged” music along with educational programs. Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, information about DCINY claims that the organization has seen 70,000 performers from 47 countries and all 50 states.
Nancy Hills and Ryan Carter joined the Lakeshore Singers in New York City. Hills retired from the music teacher position at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School that Carter now holds, and both found traveling to New York to sing a chance to expand their musical experiences and talk about the job in Brockway.
The Lakeshore Singers planned to attend and perform before the pandemic hit, but COVID had other plans. When the duo finally got to New York City, the experience was everything they had hoped for.
“It was awesome,” Hills said. “Generally, they do the complete oratorio with two separate choirs, but they’re just opening up everything at Carnegie Hall, so they didn’t want to do a very large performance. They only did the Christmas part and ended with the Hallelujah Chorus.”
Hills connection to Carter through Brockway led to him joining the Lakeshore Singers in New York City, which Carter said he was honored that they asked him.
“They were trying to round up people to go with them, and they wanted someone who could learn the part and get the music together in a way that wouldn’t be embarrassing, and they ended up picking me,” Carter said. “It was the first time I had been inside Carnegie Hall as a spectator or a performer.”
This particular version of Handel’s “Messiah” was arranged by Mozart, which Hills said included a larger orchestra than the original baroque version. It was directed by DCINY’s Jonathan Griffith, featuring performances by Penelope Shumate, Veronica Pollicino, John McVeigh, and Christopher Job. Like the original, Mozart’s “Messiah” focuses on the whole life of Christ, but the most-famous song from the oratorio is the Hallelujah Chorus, in which the conductor surprised the audience with a little more volume. According to Hills, another choir was practicing for a different performance, and the conductor “snuck them into the balcony.”
“It gave me chills,” Hills said. “The audience was so engaged.”
“It’s cool because it’s Carnegie,” Carter said. “It’s that alone that gives it a big reputation. It felt like a normal concert at a big venue. Was it still exciting? Yes. Did we get a standing ovation? Yes. Was it because we ended on the Halleluiah Chorus and they had to stand? Perhaps. It was still cool to see people come in and see technically nobodies from across the country – across the planet – perform.”
Conductor Griffith had very few practices to get his disparate performers ready for the show, and Hills said his intensity was rewarding.
“He taught things the way it should be taught,” she said. “It’s a lot of the stuff we teachers go over, but we do it in a different manner. He kept going over it to get the choir to the standard of Carnegie Hall. He had his standards.”
“I’m a really good sight-singer, which is one of my gifts as a music teacher, so I was able to get a lot on my own, and whatever I couldn’t, we figured out in rehearsal,” Carter said.
One key difference took some time for adjustment, but Hills said that it had a positive effect on the audience.
“He didn’t want us to look at him, but to engage with the audience,” she said. “He wanted us to smile with our eyes and watch him out of our peripheral vision.”
In New York, the two Brockway teachers, of course, talk about work, and what has changed since Hills left Brockway in 2015. She said that she enjoys seeing Carter in the role she used to have.
“We did talk about things at the school,” she said. “I went to his musical last year, and they did fabulous. For me, it’s not all music, music. My husband was the minister at Smithtown Community Church, and when he retired, and that allowed me to try other activities. I’m not overdone.”
Hills plays in the pit in the Reitz Theater, sings in choir, plays saxophone in a band, and provides musical accompaniment where needed. She joined the Lakeshore Singers to provide accompaniment at first, and sings with them when she can. Carter was working on Brockway’s production of “The Mousetrap,” along with working with his music students. In Franklin, he was the music director for “Something Rotten” and performed in “Matilda,” and played in the pit in the Reitz Theater’s “Gypsy.”
Hills said that the experience at Carnegie Hall went beyond playing in the storied venue.
“There were people from all over the world,” she said. “A school brought kids from Austria, and we had performers from China, California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia. And the soloists were incredible. Around here, you don’t get to hear the really well trained soloists, but there, these musicians sang their arias so effortlessly.”
“We had people from all over the world,” Carter said. “The experience was great, not necessarily because of a packed house, but where it was and what we were doing.”
Both said that the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall takes work, but also takes a little money and the right connections.
“You have to join the right kinds of groups who have the opportunities to play in these places,” she said. “At Carnegie, you pay to perform there, so it does cost.”
“If I get my way, we’re going to start a Select Choir at school, and in a couple of years, I would like to take students to it,” Carter said. “Now that I’m DCINY alum, I’m allowed to bring my own group, and I would love to bring some of my students from Brockway. Everyone is able to sing. We all come with different abilities, but we can hone that talent.”
The experience left Hills and Carter wanting more, and the former educator said that she was thankful to work under this conductor.
“I thought it was great,” she said. “I learned new things. You never stop learning.”
Carter is taking that knowledge back to the classroom.
“We need to introduce students to more opportunities, expose them to increasingly harder music to get them to the level where we can really wow some people,” Carter said. “We’re going to be able to do things that I can’t fathom right now.”