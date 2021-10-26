Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part article concerning the race for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat in the Nov. 2 election.
q q q
DuBOIS — Two candidates will face off for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat in the Nov. 2 election.
They include Elliot M. Gelfand, an attorney from DuBois, and David Sean Meholick, also of DuBois, who is employed by Owens-Illinois Selecting Department as a production worker.
Gelfand and Meholick both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
There is only one ballot for this election, according to Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham, therefore, Gelfand will be listed first and Meholick will be listed second because the position on the ballot is determined by the party of the governor.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick Ford in October 2020.
Magisterial District Judges, once known as “justices of the peace” or “magistrates,” are the first level of judge in Pennsylvania’s judicial system, and are many citizens’ first and only contact with it. They handle the initial stages of criminal cases, traffic and parking tickets, landlord-tenant cases, and civil lawsuits for up to $12,000 in money claims. District Judges do not need a legal background before holding the position, though a four-week certification class is a requirement for those without this experience.
The annual salary for all Magisterial District Judges throughout the commonwealth is $93,338 and it is a six-year term.
Highlighting what they could bring to the post, both candidates recently answered the same questions asked by The Courier Express, presented with limited editing:
What interests you most about the office you are seeking?
Gelfand: “What appeals to me most is the opportunity to use my education, and years of legal experience for the greater good of the community I grew up in. It is a very important position to the local area that gives me the ability to help make it a safer community for everyone to raise our children in. It enables me to help our area address the drug crisis that is crippling our community. The office can help people, help our community, and conserve our communities’ resources. The District Judge is a community servant which is what a public office deserves and what I strive to be. I want to be the first attorney to serve as District Judge in Clearfield County giving our community the experience it deserves in this important position that affects so many.”
Meholick: “By now, anyone who has been closely following my campaign is familiar with the standard quote attached to my campaign material — ‘I have spent the better part of my adult life in public service in an area, discipline, and field directly relevant to the elected public office for which I am running as a candidate.’
“This is important to note because I’ve always had an innate desire to pursue a career path in public service. This has been the case since the time I matriculated into a four-year degree program with IUP’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences Department (B.A. in Criminology ’91) to then being hired as a county probation/parole officer to being promoted to the youngest district court administrator recruited, hired, court-appointed and mentored and trained by the late iconic and esteemed jurist The Honorable John K. Reilly, Jr., longest serving President Judge and Active Trial Court Judge to have ever graced the bench in the Clearfield County Courts and Judiciary.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing more political and politically charged then a political appointment, so when Judge Reilly formally retired following 30 years (three 10-year terms) on the bench and the next President Judge ascended to the bench following a changing of the guard my reign as District Court Administrator also eventually came to an end,” said Meholick, noting that it was “really nothing unusual with an administration change in any organization.”
While campaigning for the position, what concerns are you hearing most often from the public regarding the office?
Meholick: “The main and primary concern that voters have been voicing directly with me while out ‘stumping’ on the campaign trail is the fact that the office of Magisterial District Court has been vacant for quite some time now. The people and citizenry are eager, anxious and excited to get a permanent full-time qualified and experienced District Judge, as soon as possible, who can hit the ground with both feet running to effectuate and carry on the business of our local magistrate court. A close and careful evaluation and consideration of my record versus that of my opponent and I think you will agree I am the best and most qualified candidate on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election to be sworn-in and seated in the role of your next Magisterial District Judge. As is the case with a candidate/applicant with any job or position you are trying to fill, you want to hire the person whose qualifications and experience are commensurate with the job description. A review of my curriculum vitae versus that of my opponent’s will reveal that my opponent at best meets the minimum desired qualifications of MDJ, whereas I meet the preferred qualifications for the office of MDJ.”
Gelfand: “I’ve spent time all over the district talking to voters, other elected leaders, and valued community members. Our community deeply wants more to be done about the drug crisis in our area. That’s why I have put forth plans to work together with the District Attorney, mental health, and addiction specialists to create a drug court and deal with this issue head-on. I intend to get people the help they need while also making sure punishments are deterrents.
“People are concerned about the possibility of having an untrained, inexperienced judge with the power to put people in jail taking away their freedoms.
“I’ve spoken to other attorneys in the area and law enforcement officials. They want someone as judge that knows the law and how to apply and interpret it properly. They want someone who will respect their time and use resources conservatively. I’ve pledged to have a respectful relationship with local law enforcement and move hearings to times more convenient for our local and state law enforcement officials.”
What do you believe are the most common misconceptions that the public has about this office?
Gelfand: “Perhaps the greatest confusion in this election is that the District Judge role is a partisan position. This is an understandable misconception because most elected positions are indeed partisan. However, political views are not relevant to who should be district judge. This is a non-partisan position where impartiality is crucial. That is why we both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the primary. If your daughter is in front of the district judge facing prison time, are you going to care about the judge’s political party or do you want the judge who has the most experience and understanding of the law? I want to be a judge for all my constituents and give this area the experienced judge it deserves.
“The other misconception that people have is that you must be an attorney to be elected District Judge. In 44 states that is the requirement but sadly not in PA. If you are NOT an attorney, you only receive one month of training to become judge. Only non-attorneys are required to take this ‘judge’ training because they didn’t go to law school. My opponent is trying to mislead you into believing he has some special additional training. He doesn’t. Would you want a doctor with one month of training or three years?”
Meholick: “Based on my observation, the biggest misconception the public has regarding the office of MDJ relates to the area of ‘jurisdiction.’ There are, essentially, two types of jurisdiction as it pertains to a MDJ’s office. First, there is what’s referred to as subject matter jurisdiction. This involves “Can an MDJ hear and decide a certain kind or type of matter?” Since the MDJ’s Court is a court of limited jurisdiction, examples of these types of cases would include: Torts, assumpsit (breach of contract/money collection matters), landlord/tenant actions, Clean Indoor Air Act, PA Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act cases, zoning ordinance violation requirement issues, etc., just to name a few, as well as various and sundry criminal and crimes code offenses. Additionally, the monetary jurisdictional limits cannot exceed $12,000 on the civil matters before the MDJ. The second type of jurisdiction pertains to an MDJ’s physical or geographic location of the office itself and the vicinages that the office encompasses and serves. In other words, it’s where the MDJ was elected to serve, as well as execute and carry out the performance of the duties of his/her office. It is important to make mention of this because some people are still operating under the assumption that both Grampian Borough and Penn Township are still included in the coverage area of District Court 46-3-01. They no longer are and were annexed out some time ago.”
q q q
In Wednesday’s edition, read about what the two candidates believe are the most crucial criminal and civil issues in the area they want to represent and what role a district judge would have in these matters.