BYRNEDALE — A Weedville woman and Clearfield man are facing drug charges after they were allegedly caught with 10 bricks of heroin during a drug bust.
Autumn Rose Sidelinger, 40, of Weedville, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Dec. 28.
Jason J. Mildrew, 51, of Clearfield, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
According to the Elk County District Attorney's Office, beginning in mid-November, information was being forwarded to the City of St. Marys Police Department by confidential sources regarding Sidelinger allegedly being involved in drug activity. The information stated that she was allegedly dealing controlled substances in the Elk County area, and is currently residing at Gunners Inn on a temporary basis, according to the affidavit of probable cause. COSMPD officers have reportedly witnessed known drug users/dealers entering Sidelinger's room there. Recently, Sidelinger's boyfriend was apprehended on a warrant there, and was allegedly smoking heroin in the room.
On Dec. 15, the Elk County District Attorney's Office received a phone call from a confidential informant (CI) who said they had reportedly been contacted by Sidelinger in regards to a large amount of heroin to sell. Sidelinger reportedly indicated that her source, her longtime boyfriend, is currently in the Elk County Jail, and reached out to her to assist in the sale of heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sidelinger allegedly told the informant that her source was selling heroin for $100 per bundle, which is 10 stamped bags of heroin. She also reportedly said to extend the offer to anyone else the CI may know wanting to purchase heroin.
Sidelinger told the CI to meet “them” at the church on Garner Hill in Fox Township, describing the vehicle as a black SUV. Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police were contacted, and went to the church parking lot, where they observed two people in the black SUV – Sidelinger and Mildrew. Mildrew is also allegedly known to be involved in drug activity.
Mildrew reportedly acknowledged having 10 bricks of heroin within the center console of the car, but refused consent to search it. Registration showed the 2002 Toyota Highlander is owned by Mildrew. The vehicle was impounded, and both Sidelinger and Mildrew's phones were seized. One of Sidelinger's earlier messages reportedly indicated that Mildrew reached out to her to assist in selling heroin.
A search of the vehicle resulted in 10 bricks of heroin in the center console, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mildrew is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4, 2022 at Jacob's office. Sidelinger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.