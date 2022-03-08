DuBOIS — Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing a TV from Walmart in DuBois in January.
Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of Clearfield, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise and criminal conspiracy aiding – retail theft – taking merchandise, both felonies in the third degree, receiving stolen property and trespassing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 7.
Abby Jo Sabatine, 32, of DuBois, is charged with a retail theft – taking merchandise misdemeanor, criminal conspiracy aiding – retail theft – taking merchandise, also a misdemeanor, and a receiving stolen property misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Meholick’s office Feb. 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Sandy Township Police Department officer spoke to a loss prevention employee at the Walmart in DuBois on Jan. 4, who advised him of a retail theft incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 1. She provided the officer with photos, video, receipts and statement, and also said that the suspect – Glinkerman – had been caught for retail theft several times in the past. She told police there was a woman with Glinkerman as well, who was also reportedly involved in the theft incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The loss prevention employee told police that two people, later identified as Glinkerman and Sabatine, were seen pushing a cart back to the electronics section where Glinkerman allegedly placed a TV into the cart. They both proceeded to walk back toward the front of the store, and in the process, the employee observed Glinkerman reportedly hand the cart over to Sabatine. Glinkerman then allegedly made contact with the Walmart employee who guards the front door/exit to distract him, as Sabatine allegedly walked the cart out the front door. Sabatine and Glinkerman were seen getting into a white car and leaving, not attempting to pay for the TV at any point, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Sandy Township officer contacted an officer with the DuBois City Police Department, advising him of the incident and attempting to identify the woman involved in the alleged retail theft. He was provided with photos of the woman, and the car she had reportedly been in.
Not long after this conversation, Sandy Township Police were contacted about a traffic stop that the officer believed involved the woman in question. After arriving on scene of the traffic stop, the officer confirmed she reportedly resembled the woman in the photos from Walmart and was later identified as Sabatine.
Sabatine reportedly admitted to the offense and told police that Glinkerman had talked her into it. She apologized for her actions and said she did not know where Glinkerman was at the time.
Glinkerman had also been trespassed from Walmart, and police were provided a copy of the signed trespass letter from March 14, 2019. He was not permitted in Walmart or on Walmart property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Glinkerman is currently an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail.
Glinkerman and Sabatine’s preliminary hearings are both set for March 11 at Meholick’s office.