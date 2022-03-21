DuBOIS –“Spring is here!”
That was the message from Thursday’s DuBois City Council work session.
Two cleanups will start on Monday:
- Waste Management’s annual Spring Clean-Up Week will take place on the same day as residents’ regular trash pickup.
Nothing more than one person can handle will be accepted, nor will any electronics or building materials.
- PennDOT will be sweeping Route 255 and Route 219/Liberty Boulevard.
Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead urges residents to “start cleaning up now so we can get ahead of things.”
Unsafe house closed
A different type of cleanup took place last weekend.
Lawhead said he and city police joined forces to vacate a house on Jared Street that was unfit for human habitation. He is trying to contact the owner of the residence but so far has been unable to do so.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said seven adults living in the house were taken out from the residence, including three who had outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Celebration eventsLooking a little further down the road, the council approved requests for activities that are part of the city’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.
West Long Avenue will be closed at North High, Brady and Jared streets on Saturday, June 4 for food vendors and a car show.
Plans for a street dance that was to be held in the parking lot of the Parkside Community center on West Park Avenue on Friday, June 3, were chased and the council approved holding the event in front of the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in City Park.
Appointments OK’dTwo appointments were approved Thursday.
- Jayne Magee of Olive Avenue was appointed to the DuBois Public Library Board of Trustees through March 17, 2025. The recommendation was made by Becky McTavish.
- Mark Zmitravich of West Weber Avenue was named to the Board of Commissioners of the DuBois Housing Authority through Jan. 1, 2023. The recommendation was made by Steven Mehok.
Bid awardedThe bid for the Anderson Creek Reservoir Intake Structures replacement project was awarded to the low bidder, Plant Services Group of Indiana, Pa., at a price of $325,000.
Monday meetingThe Joint Board of the council and Sandy Township Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday (today) relative to any matters pertaining to consolidation.
Immediately following that meeting, the council will holds its regular meeting.
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.