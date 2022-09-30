DuBOIS — Two DuBois men have been jailed on robbery and assault charges following an altercation that allegedly occurred on East Weber Avenue in May.
Alexander C Bohensky, 25, is charged with robbery –inflicting threat by bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a felony in the third degree; two counts of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 29.
Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, is also charged with robbery –inflicting threat by bodily injury; robbery –taking property; two counts of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received a report of a disturbance at an East Weber Avenue residence on May 28.
When police arrived, they learned that a woman and man were arguing because Pearson, and his friend, Bohensky, allegedly attacked the man and robbed him of $3,200, then took off on foot. The woman later said the two men may be on Grant Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers proceeded to that location and contacted the apartment renter, who eventually admitted they were hiding in the apartment in question. Officers were granted permission to enter, where Pearson was found on the second floor and taken into custody, and Bohensky was allegedly hiding in the basement between a washing machine and the wall. At the time of the arrest, Pearson allegedly had $2,500 in all twenties, and Bohensky had $2,260 in all twenties.
The victim and the woman later came to the station, where she said she learned Bohensky was at the house and was angry, since he had multiple arrest warrants. Pearson and Bohensky then reportedly started fighting with the man. The woman attempted to get in between the three of them, but was pushed to the side. Pearson and Bohensky then allegedly took the victim to the ground by striking him with closed fists, and continued to strike and kick him once he was on the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause. At one point, the man said he heard one of the suspects say, “I got it! Come on!” Pearson and Bohensky then reportedly stopped their attack and fled on foot.
Once the victim was able to stand, he said he checked his pockets and learned his money was allegedly taken during the assault. He said the money was all in twenties. The man reportedly had visible bruising and abrasions on his face and arms.
Bohensky declined to answer any questions without an attorney present. Pearson reportedly denied any involvement with the robbery, but admitted to fighting the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both Bohensky and Pearson are confined in the Clearfield County Jail for a “non-bailable offense.” Their preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 7 at Meholick’s office.