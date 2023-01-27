DuBOIS — Two DuBois residents have been jailed on felony charges after they allegedly stole several items from an unoccupied house on East Scribner Avenue.
Stephen Anthony Ladd, 28, is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 24.
Erica Marie Curran, 32, is also charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, a felony in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to an East Scribner Avenue residence on Jan. 15 for a reported burglary. The complainant said the house was in the process of being sold, and had been “ransacked.”
After arriving on scene, police made contact with the person buying the house, as well as the person who discovered the burglary had occurred. Police were informed that the suspect or suspects possibly gained entry through the basement door. Both the exterior and interior doors leading to the basement were ajar, and the door knob on the interior door was reportedly unlocked. The exterior door did not have any door handle or locking mechanism.
The owner of the house arrived on scene, who said she was intending on selling the house, and had recently boxed up all of her possessions there. She said no one had been there in a week. The woman told police the house was a mess, and indicated several items had allegedly been stolen, including multiple televisions, firearms, autographed celebrity photos, a large portion of alcohol, dinnerware, trading cards and various other items, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Jan. 23, police were informed of an incident where a woman stated she was allegedly assaulted by a man. During an interview with police at the station, the woman said that the man –Ladd –is allegedly abusive, and went on to say that she knew about a burglary that occurred at her neighbor’s residence that Ladd and two other individuals committed.
During a recorded interview with police, the woman said that Ladd, a man and a woman who’s name starts with “E” went into the neighbor’s residence through the basement and allegedly stole several bags of items, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a ride with police, the woman identified the East Scribner Avenue residence as the one that had been broken into. Police verified that this was the residence that had been reported burglarized.
Officers responded to the East Scribner Avenue residence where Ladd reportedly resides. He agreed to come to the station for questioning. During the interview, Ladd reportedly admitted to entering the basement of the burglarized East Scribner Avenue residence multiple times within the past month. He stated that on two occasions he went with two friends, a man and a woman –Erica Curran –and they removed items from the residence, including televisions, dinnerware and a shotgun, as well as other items. The three took the items to a Washington Avenue residence.
A search warrant was issued for this residence, where Curran and a man were located and detained. The two individuals denied having stolen any guns or televisions, but admitted to entering the East Scribner Avenue residence on numerous occasions and taking items. Police located an autographed Mario Lemieux photograph, as described by the victim, a jersey, trading cards and dinnerware. Curran and the other individual admitted to allegedly stealing those items. No firearms or televisions were recovered at the Washington Avenue residence.
According to court documents, the third individual referenced has not been charged.
Ladd’s bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 3 at Meholick’s office.
Curran’s bail is set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is also set for Feb. 3.