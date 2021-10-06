ST. MARYS — Two Elk County men are facing several felony charges after they allegedly stole a Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Apple Watch from a St. Marys apartment.
Austin Patrick Alpaugh, 19, of St. Marys, is charged with two counts of burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; two counts of criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a third-degree felony; two counts of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 1.
Rodney Wayne Bump Jr., 18, of Ridgway, is also charged with two counts of burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; two counts of criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a third-degree felony; two counts of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department received a call on Aug. 28 from a woman who claimed someone went into her North Michael Street residence and stole property from her on Aug. 27.
The woman told police her Playstation and Nintendo Switch video game systems were at the apartment, and when she returned on Aug. 28, the items were gone. There was no forced entry, as the door was unlocked, police noted. The Playstation was valued at $299.99 and the Nintendo Switch, $299.99, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Aug. 29, the woman was with her friend, who told her he had reportedly just bought a Playstation. She advised him that hers was recently stolen and asked to look at it. Her Playstation, she said, had a yellow paint mark on it in a specific place, which she reportedly identified on his Playstation, claiming it was hers.
During an interview with the victim’s friend, he reportedly told police he was looking for a Playstation in the Elk County Online Yard Sale group. He found a post with a Playstation for sale for $150, posted by a known juvenile. They arranged for the man to pick up the Playstation the night of Aug. 29, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim’s friend who purchased the Playstation met with three people that night, one he allegedly knew as Alpaugh, who had the Playstation and sold it to him for $150, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police she knows the juvenile and Alpaugh, and they have been to her house on numerous occasions and knew about her Playstation and Nintendo Switch, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Sept. 23, police interviewed a different juvenile who reportedly told them that Alpaugh had confided in them about going into the victim’s residence, with three other males, including Alpaugh and Bump and two juveniles. Alpaugh allegedly told the juvenile the door was unlocked, and that they also took an Apple Watch, as well as the Playstation and Nintendo Switch, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim confirmed she knows the four men and they had been to her apartment, but they were not permitted to go in and take her property.
Both Alpaugh and Bump have preliminary hearings set for Oct. 12 at Jacob’s office.