DuBOIS — Two in Clearfield County have been jailed on assault charges following an alleged domestic incident that occurred in DuBois Aug. 17.
Vincent J. Lingenfelter, 27, of DuBois, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck; aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; resisting arrest/other law enforcement; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 18.
Alexandra T. Sammarcelli, 26, of Clearfield, is also charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a felony in the second degree, and obstructing/impeding justice –picketing, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Meholick’s office Aug. 18.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a Juniata Street residence on Aug. 17 for reports of an alleged domestic assault, and terroristic threats made to shoot police officers should they arrive. The female victim reported that Lingenfelter allegedly assaulted her inside of the residence.
Police could reportedly hear yelling inside of the residence, and then knocked on the door and yelled for it to be opened. When no one opened the door, police could reportedly hear a woman inside yelling for help several times. Officers then went to the sliding glass door and entered the residence, while still hearing yelling upstairs and a woman saying Lingenfelter choked her.
Police also noticed a woman, later found to be Sammarcelli, who was asked who was upstairs, and allegedly refused to answer. She finally said that Lingenfelter was, and the officer hollered for him to come downstairs. After going upstairs, police saw the alleged victim lying on the floor holding her throat. She told police Lingenfelter choked her, and also covered her mouth so she could not breathe. There were visible red marks on her neck and mouth. The victim said she did not know where Lingenfelter went, and that he said he was going to buy a gun, and if she called the police, he was going to “shoot everyone,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police located Lingenfelter upstairs under a bed in the back bedroom. When attempting to handcuff him, Lingenfelter allegedly resisted arrest and kept yelling that he did not do anything.
At this time, Sammarcelli reportedly came upstairs and said Lingenfelter “needed her,” and attempted to push police off of him. While removing her from the room, she was informed she was under arrest, and allegedly refused to comply with police orders and had to be restrained. Once in the living room, Sammarcelli reportedly began screaming again, and said she was in fear for Lingenfelter. She then lunged at Lingenfelter and the officer, and police escorted her to the patrol vehicle. The entire way there, she was allegedly screaming and attempting to dig her feet into the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also refused to get into the vehicle, and proceeded to turn towards the officer and kicked him in the stomach.
Both Lingerfelter and Sammarcelli are confined in the Clearfield County Jail. Lingenfelter’s bail is set at $100,000, and Sammarcelli’s, $50,000. Both preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 26 at Meholick’s office.