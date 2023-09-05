DuBOIS — Two DuBois residents have been jailed on drug charges after they were allegedly caught with methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Aug. 30.
DuBois City Police have charged Christopher R. Coakley, 40, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; nine misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 31.
Police have also charged Elizabeth Ann Digilarmo, 34, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; nine misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police officer was patrolling on West Weber Avenue Aug. 30 when he observed the driver of a blue Subaru WRX. The front windows of the vehicle were reportedly tinted to the point the officer could not see inside. The vehicle is known to police to be operated by Coakley.
The officer confirmed Coakley still held an active warrant with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department before conducting a traffic stop on South Brady Street and Aspen Way. As police tried to catch up to the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated speed, but was stalled from pulling onto South Brady Street due to oncoming traffic.
The driver, Coakley, was told to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest due to the active warrant. A search was conducted, and the officer reportedly located a clear glass smoking device with burn marks, commonly used for smoking methamphetamine. A recent interview provided police with information that Coakley is allegedly still involved with drug activity, namely methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The front-seat passenger was identified as Digilarmo, known to police from previous drug investigations. As she exited the vehicle, she asked if she could take her bag with her, which the officer responded she could not. When asked if he could search the bag, she hesitated, but ultimately agreed.
A search of the purse resulted in the location of both Coakley and Digilarmo’s wallets and IDs, as well as cash; two clear plastic baggies with a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine; one marijuana joint; one suspected THC gummy; 12 yellow THC tablets; one tablet believed to be Alprazolam; three tablets believed to be Diazepam; three tablets believed to be Clonazepam; 10 tablets believed to be Lorazepam; 32.5 tablets believed to be Alprazolam; 10 white and blue bars believed to be Xanax, as well as five half-bars and one full bar retrieved off of Digilarmo at the time of the arrest; one red snorting straw; multiple THC vape pens and cartridge; eight packets of Buprenorphine/nalaxone; and several clear plastic baggies, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Digilarmo was placed under arrest, and told the officer that the marijuana and THC items were hers, but nothing else. She denied consent for the officer to search her phone. She reportedly admitted that police would find evidence of illicit drug activity if they looked through her phone.
Coakley told police that none of the drug items were his, and that they belonged to Digilarmo, and that she was the one allegedly selling them. He told the officer that she uses her phone to facilitate drug sales, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The THC substances tested positive for the presence of THC, and the suspected methamphetamine tested positive for methamphetamine. All items were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for further testing.
Coakley is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, and Digilarmo, in lieu of $50,000 bail. Both preliminary hearings will be held Sept. 8 at Meholick’s office.