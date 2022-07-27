ST. MARYS — Two people from Clearfield County have been jailed on several drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in St. Marys in May.
Michele Anne Sherwood, 36, of DuBois, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 6. Bail is set at $100,000.
Tyler Christopher Wise, 21, of DuBois, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $100,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were on patrol on South St. Marys Street on May 17 when they began to follow a beige Buick LaCrosse with a rear passenger-side light that wasn’t working. It was also discovered the registered owner had an active bench warrant out of Jefferson County.
A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Taylor Glass, where Wise was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Sherwood in the passenger seat. Police discovered Wise was allegedly driving without a license and was wanted by Jefferson County Probation. Wise was placed under arrest, and was allegedly found to be in possession of $480, and a cell phone.
Sherwood was found to have four criminal warrants, and two bench warrants, issued from Allegheny, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. She was also found to be in possession of one bag of white powder, one bag of purple tinted powder, one bag of tan powder and three white glassine bags of fentanyl, as well as five Ziploc bags and a cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Using the TruNarc device, samples of the substance in the Ziploc bags were later field tested and confirmed the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Sherwood said there was also allegedly drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Police could see a metal spoon on the driver’s side floorboard, a black box, a blue/silver lock box and two black bags within the vehicle.
During an interview with police, Sherwood admitted to selling drugs to support her drug habit while being unemployed, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She provided the weight and prices of drugs she sold, and said she communicated with other drug users/dealers via Facebook or texting. She said there were allegedly digital scales and several cell phones in the vehicle. Police learned that Sherwood and Wise had allegedly been traveling and dealing drugs together. Sherwood said she obtained the drugs from Wise.
During an interview with police, Wise allegedly admitted to distributing controlled substances and being unemployed as well.
On May 18, K9 Officer Nando with the City of St. Marys Police was deployed on the exterior of the Buick, and alerted to the prescience of illegal controlled substances. On May 19, police seized drug paraphernalia, financial proceeds, cell phones, 16 multi-colored glassine bags of heron/fentanyl, two hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, Ziploc/plastic bags, a storage case and lock box, packaging tape and an iPhone, which allegedly belonged to Wise, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On May 23, police were granted a search warrant for some of the cell phones. Upon review, officers confirmed that Wise and Sherwood allegedly were using the cell phones, specifically texting and Facebook messenger, to purchase and distribute controlled substances.
Wise’s case was held for court at Jacob’s office on June 28. Sherwood waived her preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office July 26, according to court documents.