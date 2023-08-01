RIDGWAY — Two individuals from Johnsonburg have been jailed on felony charges after they were allegedly found to be in connection with a fatal drug overdose that occurred in April.
State police in Ridgway have charged Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 26.
Police have also charged Carlee Jo Cook, 35, of Johnsonburg, with one count of conspiracy –criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and one count of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed at Martin’s office July 26.
On April 28 the Elk County 911 center notified state police in Ridgway of a suspected drug overdose at an Oknefski Road residence. State troopers, Ridgway EMS, Ridgway Borough Police and the Elk County Sheriff’s office all responded to the scene, where a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead by the deputy Elk County Coroner.
While searching the scene for evidence, police found multiple items of suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia. Next to the victim’s body were two pieces of rolled-up bent tin foil, and an empty cartridge of Nalaxone, as well as a lighter, a single white glassine bag and a cell phone, all found in close proximity to the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On May 1 an Elk County detective completed a forensic extraction of the victim’s cell phone, which showed text-based communication between the victim, Cook and Monroe. He also discovered Facebook messages between the three individuals that appeared to involve drug-related activity.
On June 14 Monroe was interviewed by state police in Ridgway, and stated that he allegedly did have text-based communication with the victim on April 27. He said he went to DuBois to purchase drugs on the same night, accompanied by Cook. Monroe reportedly said he received “140, give or take,” and it was packaged in a white, waxy-type paper with no markings. Cook and Monroe then allegedly took the drugs and paraphernalia to the victim’s residence on April 27. Monroe said the victim then got into his car, where he took the drugs, and left, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cook was interviewed by state police in Ridgway on June 14 and allegedly said that she and Monroe did go to the victim’s house on April 27, with drugs that were in a long, white baggie. Cook said she drove Monroe to each location, and allowed him to use her cell phone to communicate with the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both Monroe and Cook are confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 9 at Martin’s office.